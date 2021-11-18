EC: 476,037 eligible voters for Melaka state poll this Saturday

A Melaka state flag is pictured in Ayer Keroh, Melaka on November 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 18 — A total of 476,037 normal voters out of the total 495,195 registered voters in Melaka are eligible to vote at the 15th State Election this Saturday.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement said of the total, 11,557 were early voters and 7,601 were postal voters.

He said voters were advised to check and take note of their information such as their polling centre, polling channel and voter’s number at https://pengundi. spr.gov.my. as well as at the MySPR Semak application and EC hotline at 03-8892 7018 before the polling day.

Ikmalrudin said the EC, through the MySPR Semak application, had also provided voting time advisory for each voter and they were highly encouraged to go cast their votes at the proposed time.

“If for a certain reason, they cannot go to the polling centre during the proposed time, the voters can still do so at anytime between 8 am and 5.30 pm. However, voters are advised not to wait until the very last minute,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said the voters were also required to always comply with the rules and regulations on Covid-19 prevention during the polling day.

All voters were also reminded to bring their identity card, but not to give it to anyone other than the election officials at the polling channel for verification.

“We call on all voters in Melaka to come and perform their civic responsibility as voters this Saturday,” he said. — Bernama