Remains of pilot in aircraft crash to be brought back to Pahang

The remains of the late Captain Mohamad Affendi Bustamy is placed inside a hearse outside the Forensic Unit at the Seberang Jaya Hospital November 17, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Nov 17 — The remains of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot who was killed when the Hawk 108 combat aircraft he piloted crashed last night will be sent back to his hometown in Pahang.

Captain Mohamad Affendi Bustamy’s remains will be sent to Muadzam in Pahang for burial today.

Affendi’s widow Nurul’Izati Shari, 31, and his sister, who gave her name as Nur, were at the Seberang Jaya Hospital to identify his body after the post mortem.

According to Nur, Affendi was in the RMAF Butterworth airbase for training.

“My brother and his wife are staying in Labuan but his wife was in Kelantan for a break when she was informed of this incident,” Nur said.

She said they immediately made their way to Penang from Pahang the moment they were informed of the incident.

“We accept his death as fate,” she said while holding back tears outside the Forensic Unit at the hospital.

Nur said Affendi was the eldest of three siblings and was very responsible.

“He was good to all of us,” she said.

She said Affendi’s widow is still in shock and should be given space to grief.

Nurul’Izati was too distraught to speak to the media.

Affendi’s remains were released at about 2pm.

His remains will be taken to the RMAF airbase here to be flown back to Pahang.

The RMAF Butterworth airbase commander Brigadier General Shaiful Azuar Ariffin will be accompanying Affendi’s remains to Pahang.

The RMAF Hawk 108 aircraft crashed at the airbase here killing the 31-year-old Affendi and injuring Major Mohd Fareez Omar, 33.

Fareez is warded at the Seberang Jaya Hospital here for treatment.

According to Fareez’s father, who gave his name as Omar Deros, his son is conscious and under observation.

“I am grateful that my son survived but it is sad that his colleague was killed in this incident,” he said.

Omar, who rushed here from Selangor, arrived at 8am today but is yet to see his son.

“They are arranging for me to visit him soon,” he said.

He added that his son may need to undergo an operation but he doesn’t have any details about it yet.