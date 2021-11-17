CovidNow: 95.4pc of adult population in Malaysia fully vaccinated

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 22,882,504 individuals or 97.7 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― A total of 22,332,571 individuals or 95.4 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 22,882,504 individuals or 97.7 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents, 81 per cents or 2,549,437 individuals have completed the vaccination, while 87.2 per cent or 2,743,176 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 121,232 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 25,439 doses as second dose, 6,707 doses to first dose recipients and 89,086 doses as booster dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme to 51,455,404. ― Bernama