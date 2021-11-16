Travelling for umrah? Here’s how you can request for Covid-19 booster shot via MySejahtera

A senior citizen receives a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the Ar-Ridzuan Medical Centre in Ipoh June 7, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Individuals who are planning to perform their umrah in Saudi Arabia can now request their Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. As announced recently, individuals who have been fully vaccinated with Sinovac vaccines are allowed to enter Saudi Arabia on the condition that they receive a third dose of the vaccine. The booster requirement is not applicable for individuals who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

At the moment, Malaysia has expanded the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot programme for adults aged 40 years old and above as well as individuals with comorbidities. To expedite your booster appointment, you can make a request through MySejahtera.

How to request Covid-19 booster for umrah?

Just launch the MySejahtera app (Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery), and then click on Helpdesk on the home screen Scroll down and select A. Booster Vaccination Appointment Then select G. I am travelling overseas for business/Umrah Fill in your details including your MySejahtera User ID, full name, country and supporting document for your Umrah trip.

Once submitted, just wait for your appointment in the app. You may be contacted about the appointment via SMS or phone call.

As of November 15, Malaysia has administered over one million booster shots nationwide. Individuals fully vaccinated with Pfizer are recommended to get the shot six months after the second dose. Meanwhile, Sinovac recipients are recommended to get a Pfizer booster three months after the second dose.

To facilitate your travel arrangements, the MySejahtera app now allows you to export and print out your vaccine certificate. The PDF certificate contains QR codes that can be used to verify the vaccine certificate status. — SoyaCincau