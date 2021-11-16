After complaints, Grab admits ‘disruption’ to ride-hailing service in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines

A woman launches the Grab app on her phone in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Grab Holdings Inc said it experiencing disruptions to its ride-hailing service across South-east Asia, Bloomberg reported today.

The Singapore-based company apologised for the “inconvenience” after customers from at least three countries, including Malaysia, complained of having difficulties getting a ride through the smartphone app.

The other two affected countries named were Singapore and the Philippines.

“We are currently experiencing a service disruption.

“Our teams are working hard to fix this and we will provide updates as they become available. We apologise for the inconvenience,” Grab was quoted as saying in a statement to the business news agency.

In its article, Bloomberg attached a tweet from username @selenophile07 who complained of being late for an appointment due to Grab.

I'm not impress that I'm destined to be late today due to bad logistics and this seriously wrecked app. Is it just me or this is true for all. #Grab pic.twitter.com/KVthtErUkT — Wol (@selenophile07) November 16, 2021

“I'm not impress [sic] that I'm destined to be late today due to bad logistics and this seriously wrecked app. Is it just me or this is true for all. #Grab,” the Twitter user posted.

Apart from ride-hailing, Grab also offers food, grocery, and parcel deliveries as well as financial services through its app to 400 cities in eight countries in the region, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reported that Grab is seeking a merger with Altimeter Growth Gorp, the special purpose acquisition company of Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management.

According to the news wire, the merger deal was announced in April but has been postponed. It is still expected to be completed by this quarter.