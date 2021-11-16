Additional assets needed to enhance security in Eastern Sabah Security Zone, says ESSCom

ESSCom Commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman said the reinforcement which would facilitate and improve control operations in the ESSZone, which shares its borders with Indonesia and the Philippines, could curb cross-border crimes. ― Bernama pic

LAHAD DATU, Nov 16 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has urged the federal and state governments to look into its urgent need of additional assets to enhance security in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

ESSCom Commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman said the reinforcement which would facilitate and improve control operations in the ESSZone, which shares its borders with Indonesia and the Philippines, could curb cross-border crimes.

“ESSCom has submitted a proposal to acquire the necessary assets such as radar systems, 30 multipurpose boats and light aircraft as the enforcement team needs security fencing in Sabah.

“Our operations are going well, but we are working with limited resources and that’s a fact,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fuad said the National Operations Planning Committee has agreed to set up the Sungai Air Kuning Security Control Post in Sebatik, Tawau to address the issues of smuggling and infiltration of immigrants from Indonesia.

“That is why we need a post to carry out policing duties to curb cross-border crimes.

“We have also suggested for this security checkpoint to be more of a joint post between the police and the army, and this matter will be decided in the ESSCom meeting in the next two or three days,” he added.

He said the National Operations Planning Committee chaired by Chief of Defence Force and Inspector-General of Police had agreed to gazette the Land Inspection Centre (RCP) in Sapi Nangoh and Kalabakan.

He added that for the past 23 months, ESSCom has not received any information on kidnap-for-ransom attempts in the state.

“However, ESSCom will not be complacent but will continue to seek information to enable us to act fast,” he said adding that security cooperation including the joint air and sea patrols between Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia are still ongoing. — Bernama