Sarawakian jailed 23 years for rape of now-pregnant niece

BINTULU, Nov 15 — A 60-year-old man was sentenced last Friday to 23 years in jail for raping his 12-year-old niece, who is now four months’ pregnant.

Sessions Court judge Syarifuddin Abdul Rasa handed down the sentence after the accused pleaded guilty to two charges framed under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a sentence of between 10 and 30 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

The offence took place at a longhouse in Tatau on June 6, 2021 and July 10, 2021, between 8pm and 9pm.

The court sentenced the accused to 11 years in jail for the first charge, and 12 years for the second, and ordered the sentences to run consecutively from the date of arrest which was Nov 4, 2021.

The case facts stated that prior to the incident, the victim had asked to borrow a mobile phone from the accused, who instead showed her a pornographic video on his device before committing the offence against her. — Borneo Post