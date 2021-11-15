Minister: List of Tabung Haji RCI members to be presented to Agong

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad speaks to reporters at Putrajaya September 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The membership list of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate issues related to Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for consent before it is made public.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad said the Cabinet meeting last Friday has arrived at the decision on the membership list of the RCI.

“We were delayed because some of them did not agree to their appointments and now, we already have an agreement.

“Insya-Allah, we will present (the list) to Yang di-Pertuan Agong and after that, we will announce the RCI membership list,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the policy level in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Idris hoped the RCI would be able to complete their tasks within three to six months.

On July 14, the government announced the setting up of the RCI under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1950 (Act 119).

The RCI is also to ensure that a transparent and trustworthy internal investigation can be carried out to ensure that TH has conducted its mandate professionally in managing the deposits of Muslims. — Bernama