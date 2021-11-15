Chin Tong: With Pakatan and BN evenly split in Melaka, every vote counts

Liew said that BN and Perikatan Nasional’s non-focus on their chosen chief minister candidates shows that both parties have problems with their state leadership. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Every vote will count in deciding who takes the win at the upcoming Melaka state election, DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong said.

In his newsletter Citizen Tong, Liew explained that between both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) strongholds, the battle between 10 to 12 seats of the total 28 seats in the state would decide the outcome of the election.

“A general rule of thumb is that Pakatan probably has eight to 10 seats in its column while Umno has another eight to 10 seats on its side of the ledger. Of the total 28 seats in Melaka, a small swing in 10 to 12 battleground seats would decide the outcome.

“This simply means every vote counts,” he said.

He said that PH’s chief minister candidate Adly Zahari stands tallest among all other hopefuls, and would be PH’s best chance to swing voters in the final lap of its campaign this week.

He shared that BN and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) non-focus on their chosen chief minister candidates shows that both parties have problems with their state leadership — with rumours of Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh being promised the position by BN even though BN’s choice during campaigning is Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

“Rauf is not popular among Melaka voters. In a Bernama TV interview on November 11, he had to clarify that he was neither a dragon, crocodile, lion nor tiger of Melaka – which was not a term of endearment for him, of course — as accused by his detractors, including those within Umno.

He said that PN has a similar problem as it has yet to announce its candidate for the chief minister post — with rumours swirling that it has come down to either Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen or Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

“This is where Pakatan Harapan’s chief minister’s candidate Adly Zahari stands tall among all other hopefuls. As the former Melaka chief minister before his government was toppled in 2020 with the help of turncoats such as Rafiq and a few others, Adly is likeable and popular with the grassroots.

“If he can convince swing voters with his credentials and clean records, he may well be Pakatan Harapan’s best chance in the final lap of the campaign this week,” he said.

Melaka goes to the polls in five days’ time, with all 28 seats up for grabs.