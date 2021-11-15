AirAsia X says it will give travel credits to passengers affected by its debt restructuring

AirAsia X (AAX) has given assurance that it will put in place travelling privileges in the form of travel credits for its passengers who are affected by its debt restructuring. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — AirAsia X (AAX) has given assurance that it will put in place travelling privileges in the form of travel credits for its passengers who are affected by its debt restructuring, where the credits can be utilised for future purchases of flight tickets once international borders reopen.

AAX said the affected passengers would also receive the 0.5 per cent payment of what is owed and other cash-based entitlements based on its annual revenue performance over three years as explained in the explanatory statement issued to all creditors recently.

The airline said this in response to clarify various media reports on passenger classification and their entitlements as classified under the scheme of arrangement that was supported by 99 per cent of all its creditors.

“Please note that these entitlements and the travel credits can only take place if AAX is successfully restructured pursuant to the terms of the scheme. If the terms of the scheme are not complied with and the scheme fails, AAX will go into liquidation and the passengers will not receive anything in return. It is not the intention of AAX to place the passengers in this situation,” it said in a statement today. “AirAsia X’s policies are in line with many operators in the travel industry worldwide and are fully compliant with all regulatory requirements in each of the regions we operate in.”

The airline noted that it has ongoing dialogues with all consumer regulators across the region to ensure compliance and is ISO-certified for customer complaint management, which is a global benchmark for maintaining the highest standards. — Bernama