Melaka police: 65 patrons, entertainment outlet caretaker issued compounds for violating phase four SOP

MELAKA, Nov 14 — A total 65 local patrons were each compounded RM4,000 for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) when they visited an entertainment outlet at Jalan Melaka Raya here, early yesterday morning.

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said police also issued a compound to the entertainment outlet caretaker in the 1.20am raid yesterday.

He said the operation was conducted by a team from the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department aided by personnel and officers from the Melaka Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

“The compound was issued because the outlet staff was found to be involved in entertainment outlet activities prohibited under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN)

“Those compounded were aged between 17 and 62 including seven civil servants,” he said in a statement here today.

He said nine males and five female foreigners were also detained and investigated under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He added one local man and four foreigners tested positive for amphetamine. — Bernama