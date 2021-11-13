NRD receives over 100,000 applications under Mekar programme

The National Registration Department’s Mekar programme has received a total of 104,517 applications related to identity documents to date. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 13 — The National Registration Department (NRD), through the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (Mekar) programme, has received a total of 104,517 applications related to identity documents to date.

NRD director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the applications were received from target groups through 4,116 Mekar outreach programmes which were implemented since 2017 to facilitate various matters involving the application and replacement of identity cards, birth and death certificates.

“The Mekar programme is NRD’s outreach programme to help issue identity documents like MyKad and birth certificates to target groups such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, the less fortunate group, orphans and those living in interior areas.”

He said this in a press conference after handing over the MyKad to nonagenarian Sehah Alang Shafie in Jalan Raja Muda, Bukit Chandan here today.

Ruslin said the department had also formed a special task force to update information on Malaysians aged 90 and above, whether they are still alive or had passed away.

“The record is important for NRD as the agency responsible for regulating and managing the records of the country’s population. Checks are also made through their next of kin and head of villages.

“To date, NRD found that there are 63,620 individuals aged 90 and above, of which 6,923 are living in Perak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ruslin said the department, through the Mekar programme, had helped Sehah, 98, to replace her MyKad without having to go to the NRD office.

Sehah was born in Parit on Sept 1, 1923 and is now living in Kuala Kangsar. She has nine children aged between 55 and 69. — Bernama