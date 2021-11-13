Melaka polls: Govt allows RTM to air posters, biodata of candidates from tomorrow

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks at the Deepavali Rumah Prihatin aid-giving ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, November 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 13 — The government will allow Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to air posters and biodata of all candidates contesting in the Melaka polls from tomorrow.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the airing of such posters and biodata would be done as often as possible as well as fairly and equally.

“Taking into account the difficulty faced in campaigning and the fact that voters have very little knowledge of the candidates contesting in their respective constituencies, we (the government) have agreed for RTM to increase the frequency of airing the candidates’ portraits and biodata from tomorrow,” he told a press conference here today.

Annuar said the government also asked RTM to draft the appropriate time slots for airing the campaign material without disrupting its normal programmes.

He said RTM had been directed to contact each candidate for their campaign material, on condition they do not cause any polemics or controversies.

“So, RTM is making preparations, including (airing) during prime time so that efforts to introduce the candidates in a fair manner can be carried out from tomorrow until Friday, which is a day before polling.

“I hope there is sufficient space to carry out this initiative,” he said.

On Wednesday (Nov 10), Annuar said the government was considering giving slots to Melaka state election candidates, including the opposition, to campaign via government official television and radio channels following the difficulties faced by all political parties, especially new candidates, to campaign in the new normal.

Meanwhile, Annuar said candidates, especially in rural areas, facing broadband coverage problems while campaigning on social media could bring the matter up with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“If there is any location experiencing such a problem, we have a team that can boost coverage in a particular area. We have conducted a review and the network is okay.

“But when too many people are using it, there is a possibility that we may experience poor coverage. But if there are areas experiencing extremely poor coverage, they can inform us. The MCMC will be on standby and telecommunication companies have been asked to give their cooperation by fixing boosters to increase the Internet speed,” he said. — Bernama