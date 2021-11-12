Melaka police seize contraband cigarettes, liquor worth over RM900,000

Police seized 2,097 cigarette cartons and 483 boxes of liquor worth RM963,684.21 in a raid mounted on a house in Melaka. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Nov 12 — Police seized 2,097 cigarette cartons and 483 boxes of liquor worth RM963,684.21 in a raid mounted on a house in Taman Sinn, Semabok, here, on Wednesday.

Central Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) commander SAC Muhammad Abdul Halim said a 42-year-old man was arrested during the raid at 9.30am today.

“The seizure involved 393,000 sticks of cigarettes and 11,446 bottles and tins of alcohol. Initial investigations found that the house in question was used for more than a month to store the untaxed cigarettes and liquor.

“The man is suspected to be the caretaker of the store. The syndicate is believed to have obtained the supply of cigarettes and alcoholic drinks from a neighbouring country, but further investigations are still underway,” he told a press conference here, today.

Also present were Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Azlan Abu and Melaka Tengah deputy police chief Supt Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz.

Muhammad said the syndicate was suspected to be part of a small network active in the distribution of untaxed cigarettes and alcohol in Melaka.

The suspect has been remanded for four days until tomorrow to assist in the investigation. — Bernama