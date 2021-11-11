PAS minister Takiyuddin tests positive for Covid-19, his colleague Wan Junaidi tells Parliament

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks at the Dewan Rakyat October 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan has been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, the Dewan Rakyat was told this morning.

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had communicated the matter as he stood in to reply to a query during Ministerial Question Time.

“I am representing the minister because he is still suffering from Covid-19,” the de facto law minister said of Takiyuddin in reply to Kemaman MP Che Alias Hamid from PAS.

“I was informed to take over the task to answer this very important issue this morning.”

Takiyuddin came close to being infected once when he was identified as a close contact in September. News reports suggested he tested negative eventually.

The Kota Baru MP’s aide did not confirm or deny if Takiyuddin is Covid-19 positive when contacted by the Malay Mail.

“I cannot say much at the moment,” the aide said.

The Health Ministry logged 6,243 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, surging upwards for the third day straight.

There were 1,000 more cases compared to Tuesday’s 5,403 and nearly 2,000 more than Monday’s 4,543 cases.

Malaysia has had 2,522,498 Covid-19 cases as at noon yesterday since the pandemic began last year.