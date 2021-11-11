Over 22 million of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

A medical personnel loads a syringe with a dose of the Sinovac vaccine at PPR Seri Alam in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — A total of 22,248,737 individuals or 95 per cent of Malaysia’s adult population have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 97.5 per cent or 22,838,338 of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 131,240 vaccine doses were dispensed yesterday, of which 37,689 completed two doses; 7,650 first dose recipients and 85,901 booster doses, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to 50,804,374.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,442,373 individuals or 77.6 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 86.6 per cent or 2,725,876 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On the administration of booster shots, a total of 731,635 doses had been adminstered as of yesterday. — Bernama