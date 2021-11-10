Transport minister: Malaysia supports greenhouse gas emissions reduction in shipping sector

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong delivering his speech before launching the Malaysia-International Maritime Organisation 50 Years Dinner Reception at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, November 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Malaysia firmly believes in the importance of reducing ships’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and any GHG reduction policy must be robust and encompass the different status and capabilities of vulnerable countries.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said prioritising environmental sustainability and responding appropriately to the global climate issue within the context of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 would lay a strong foundation towards sustainable shipping.

Hence, Wee said, Malaysia had announced its participation in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Green Voyage 2050 in October 2021.

“Malaysia fully recognises the opportunity to participate in this project as a timely and important initiative and is prepared to play its part in this endeavour in line with its laws and policies towards the project’s successful implementation.

“IMO-Norway Green Voyage 2050 is a global partnership to support developing countries in meeting their commitments towards relevant climate change and energy efficiency goals. The project wants to achieve at least a 50 per cent reduction in GHG emissions from international shipping by 2050 compared to 2008,” he said during his speech at the Malaysia-IMO 50 Years Celebration here today.

On the protection of seafarers’ rights, Wee said Malaysia, through his ministry, has been working tirelessly to ensure that seafarers’ rights are protected and the process for crew changes as well as medical treatment that they deserve are given accordingly.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has placed extraordinary and unprecedented challenges and pressures on seafarers and yet this group of frontliners has helped to ensure our economies continue to function unhindered.

“In this regard, Malaysia has contributed £25,000 (RM140,010) to provide support to seafarers on the frontline of Covid-19 through IMO initiatives,” he said.

Wee also announced Malaysia’s candidature for a seat at the IMO Council (Category C) for the 2022-2023 biennium that will be held during the 32nd session of the IMO Assembly from December 6 to 15.

He added that Malaysia has, to date, acceded to 26 out of 58 IMO conventions in the spirit of ensuring that shipping safety and security, along with the protection of marine environment, are prioritised both locally and regionally.

“To this end, Malaysia takes its role as Flag State, Port State and Coastal State very seriously, applying the necessary measures to ensure effective legal, policy and institutional frameworks that enable Malaysia to carry out her responsibilities at the fullest of her capabilities,” he said.

Wee said Malaysia is keen to continue its engagement within the IMO, particularly through membership on the council.

“Malaysia will actively continue to promote maritime cooperation, enhance working relationships with other member states, offer capacity building programmes and encourage the ratification of IMO-related instruments,” he said. — Bernama