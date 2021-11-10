Not understanding election SOP is no excuse to violate, says Melaka police chief

A general view of Alor Gajah town in Melaka, November 8, 2021. Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said all SOPs and regulations set by MKN, Health Ministry (MOH) and the Election Commission (EC) were to prevent a spark in Covid-19 infections during the Melaka election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 10 — Political parties cannot use the excuse of not understanding or being unclear with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for them to breach the regulations or laws stipulated during the Melaka state election.

Melaka police chief, Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the SOP and permit coordination briefing which was attended by the National Security Council (MKN), the Election Commission and representatives of candidates as well as political parties was to explain and clarify understanding on the matter.

“We also clear up several areas found vague and I hope parties campaigning in the election carry out their responsibilities according to the stipulated regulations.

“The explanation was to find common grounds between the actions taken by enforcement units and compliance to SOP,” he told reporters after a briefing at Melaka police contingent headquarters in Ayer Keroh here today.

He said all SOPs and regulations set by MKN, Health Ministry (MOH) and the Election Commission (EC) were to prevent a spark in Covid-19 infections during the Melaka election.

In this regard, he stressed that political parties and contesting candidates are required to apply for permits to use lorries or vans installed with loud hailers to campaign and they have to adhere to the condition of not stopping randomly at any places and follow the set duration.

“One permit is only for one vehicle and police would also set the duration on the road which is a maximum of two hours as well as the route.

“The purpose of issuing the permit is to control public order and health. So far, we have only received two applications from political parties for the permit,” he said.

He said from October 25 until yesterday, police had received 23 reports on SOP infringements under the Prevent and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) apart from issuing RM82,000 of compounds for offences such as no observing physical distancing, not wearing face mask and not scanning the MySejahtera QR code.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for the Melaka election on November 20 while nomination day was on November 8 and early voting on November 16 following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister. — Bernama