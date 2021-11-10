Mercedes-Benz Malaysia recalls models 2004 to 2016 over faulty Takata airbag

In a statement, the German carmaker said that the measure serves to ensure its customers’ safety, as well as to gain a deeper understanding of the condition of the modules after a prolonged period. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is conducting a safety recall of several models in its portfolio that are equipped with Takata airbag modules.

In a statement, the German carmaker said that the measure serves to ensure its customers’ safety, as well as to gain a deeper understanding of the condition of the modules after a prolonged period.

“The safety of our customers is our top priority. In mid-2019, we decided to execute a worldwide recall of the affected models of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Vans and MB Trucks.

“We continue to work closely together with the authorities and Joyson Safety Systems (successor organisation Takata) to exchange latest findings and insights,” it said.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia said that among the models in its local fleet that would be recalled are the 169 (A-Class), 203, 204 (C-Class), X204 (GLK), 207 (E-Coupé/ Convertible), 212 (E-Class), 164 (ML- and GL-Class), 251 (R-Class), 171 (SLK) and 197 (SLS AMG).

All these vehicles were produced between 2004 and 2016.

“Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and Daimler AG reassure their customers that all presently produced MB Passenger Cars are no longer equipped with Takata (or other manufacturers’) airbags which base on ammonium nitrate as the primary propellant.

“The company will continue to uphold transparency and stringent quality controls as customer

safety is the highest priority at all times,” the statement read.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia said that owners of the affected models can check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on a dedicated microsite or by calling its Customer Care Centre 1-800-88-1133.

“Mercedes-Benz Malaysia urges all affected customers to contact your Mercedes-Benz authorised dealers, our Customer Care Centre or use our online booking facility upon the receipt of the notification to replace the airbag, subject to parts availability.

“Customers will also be updated online and offered a new replacement airbag, free of charge should their airbag be affected,” the carmaker said.

The Takata airbags — produced by the now bankrupt Takata Corp out of Japan — is now the largest product recall in history after causing over 20 deaths and 180 injuries worldwide.

The airbags were produced using proprietary tetrazole propellant, or Non-Azide Driver Inflators (NADI) that was developed by Takata in the 1990s — which degrades when exposed to heat and humidity.

If vehicles with these faulty airbags are involved in an accident, the metal airbag inflator housing might rupture, sending metal shrapnel shooting into the cabin.

In 2017, Takata Corp filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan after being faced with tens of billions of dollars in costs and liabilities resulting from almost a decade of recalls and lawsuits.