Khairy: Around 40pc booster dose recipients fail to turn up for appointments

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the number of hospitalisation will increase if the number of booster take-ups remains low.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Around 40 per cent of people getting their vaccine booster appointment dates under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) are not showing up for the jab, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy said the number of hospitalisation will increase if the number of booster take-ups remains low.

“If booster take-up is low, especially among the elderlies and those with comorbidities, hospitalisation numbers will go up. This is for sure,” he tweeted.

Hence, he urged those who had received their appointment dates to go and take the jab as it will strengthen their immunity and protection against Covid-19.

Booster dosing began nationwide on October 13 for fully vaccinated individuals to ensure that the immunity received after completing their doses can be maintained for an optimal period, especially against Delta variant infections. — Bernama