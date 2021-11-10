GPS to field at least 20 new faces for 12th Sarawak polls, says Abdul Karim

Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah speaks at the press conference, flanked by Nancy Jolhi (left) and Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Nov 10 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be fielding at least 20 new faces, including youths, in the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He informed that some of the incumbent State Legislative Assembly (DUN) members from GPS will not be fielded and the decision lies with the chairman of the GPS coalition, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

“I’m in the party, so more or less I am aware there will be changes for some of the state seats, where new candidates, including those from the youth group, will be chosen to contest.

“As for percentage, I think no less than 20 of the candidates for the upcoming election will be new, including those aged about 30,” said Abdul Karim at a press conference after officiating the Ziarah Belia @ Tanjung Datu programme at Sematan Palm Beach Resort.

He said the selection process was not made in haste but through screening of a group of young individuals who were already experienced and experts in their respective careers or non-governmental organisations.

“We want candidates who place the interest of the people at heart and possess the ability to look after a constituency. Not those without experience.”

As for the incumbent DUN members who will be dropped for the next state election, the PBB leader believed they will adhere to the party’s decision.

“This is our way in Sarawak. Some of the incumbents who were advised not to contest will adhere to the party’s decision. At other parts of the country, some people might already decide to switch to another party and this is not the case in Sarawak.”

However, Abdul Karim explained the decision to drop some of the aged incumbent DUN members did not necessarily mean they had not carried out their duties well but was to make way for new candidates.

On women candidacy, he said it was undeniable that women played a role in the development of the state and that was the reason women candidates must be fielded in the state election.

Abdul Karim said there were currently four women from GPS representing state constituencies in the state and the number might be increased or remain the same in the next state election.

Among those attending the press conference were state Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi and Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu. — Borneo Post