PM: Good values, integrity vital for Keluarga Malaysia to face economic challenges, endemic phase of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Practising good values and demonstrating integrity in every aspect of life is vital for all members of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) in facing the challenging economic situation and the endemic phase of Covid-19, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In fact, he said the spirit of integrity was highly required in the creation of a society that appreciates inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude in facing the challenges of the endemic phase.

“Integrity refers to the practice of good moral values completely and effectively. Only the society demonstrating integrity and practising good values is capable of being free of corruption and unethical conduct.

“The analogy is simple, a family that practises good values and demonstrating a high level of integrity will, of course, have a very low probability of getting involved in issues related to a breach of integrity, corruption or any criminal cases in the future,” he said in his speech at the closing of the National Integrity Convention 2021 held in a hybrid manner today.

His speech text was read out by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Ismail Sabri said efforts to nurture and instil the values of integrity in a family should be supported and joined by every member of the family, with the parents being the role models.

He said the efforts should also be expanded and strengthened by making it the main agenda of Keluarga Malaysia.

Citing examples from top-ranked countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) such as New Zealand, Denmark and Finland, Ismail Sabri said the success of the countries in fighting corruption stemmed from their efforts in cultivating good values and integrity among their people, starting from home as the first educational institution.

“Their efforts, if studied, go back a long way. These efforts need a strong commitment and comprehensive movement. In the 12MP (12th Malaysia Plan), Malaysia’s CPI target for 2025 is to be among the top 30 countries,” he said.

Apart from that, the prime minister said all objectives and plans outlined in the 12MP could only be achieved if all members of the Malaysian Family come together to make it work by placing integrity agenda as the key thrust.

“I call on all quarters to come together to ensure the success of the 12MP by placing integrity as the foundation and by avoiding any conflict of interest for the sake of our family, the Malaysian Family,” he added. — Bernama