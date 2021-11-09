Students returning to schools in five states to resume classes in rotation

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Sulaiman students resume lessons in Kuala Terengganu October 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 9 — School attendance for pupils in Year One to Year Six in Perlis, Perak, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak from Nov 21 and 22 will follow the rotational method, says the Ministry of Education (MoE).

In a statement issued today, the MoE said the rotational method will also apply to students in Remove Class, Form One to Form Four at all secondary schools in the five states.

“The attendance for students in boarding schools will be done without rotation. The school will inform parents and guardians for details,” said the ministry.

Yesterday, MoE announced that educational institutions under the ministry in Perlis, Perak, Penang, Sabah and Kedah will resume operations on Nov 21 and 22 in accordance with the regulations stipulated under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

In Kedah, the operation of schools will begin on Nov 21 while in Perak, Perlis, Penang and Sabah, on Nov 22. The five states entered Phase Four of the NRP yesterday.

Educational institutions under the ministry also refer to private educational institutions registered under the MoE for the school and centre categories.

Meanwhile, the statement said the MoE will continue to monitor and observe the situation during face-to-face school operations since it resumed on Oct 3.

So far, it said school operations were found to have run smoothly. — Bernama