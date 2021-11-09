Air Selangor: 13 areas in KL face water cut due to burst pipe till 11am tomorrow

Air Selangor said the affected areas are Taman Muda, Taman Bukit Permai, Taman Bukit Pandan, Kampung Cheras Baru, Taman Mawar, Taman Seraya, Taman Mega, Taman Bukit Teratai, Taman Melur, Taman Saga, Taman Putra, Pandan Mewah and Taman Mestika. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Thirteen areas in Kuala Lumpur are currently experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption due to a burst pipe at Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2) here.

“Repairs are expected to be completed tomorrow at 11.30am and consumers will start receiving water supply in stages after the work is completed,” according to a statement from Air Selangor Sdn Bhd.

It informed that it had shut off the water supply at 11.30am today to ensure that pipe repair work could be carried out.

Air Selangor said it would send tanker trucks to the affected priority areas such as hospitals, dialysis centres and funeral parlours.

“Consumers are expected to comply with social distancing and wear face masks when taking water supply from the tanker trucks.

“Users can refer to all our official communication channels such as the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call Air Selangor at 15300 to get the latest information,” the statement said.

Enquiries and complaints can be submitted on the website www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application. — Bernama



