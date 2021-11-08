CovidNow: 75.2pc of Malaysian population fully vaccinated

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 22,194,116 individuals or 94.8 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — A total of 24,552,038 individuals or 75.2 per cent of the population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 22,194,116 individuals or 94.8 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile 22,809,218 individuals or 97.4 per cent of adults in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 38,027 vaccine doses were dispensed yesterday, of which 13,110 were the second dose, 3,068 the first dose and 21,849 administered as booster dose bringing the cumulative total of doses of vaccine administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 50,402,399.

As of yesterday, a total of 2,357,922 or 74.9 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old have completed their vaccination while 86.3 per cent or 2,715,817 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Bernama