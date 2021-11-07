Melaka polls: Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional to field sole candidate in Machap Jaya

Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) will be fielding Abdul Aziz Osani Kasim for the Machap Jaya seat. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 7 — Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) will be betting on a local candidate when it makes its maiden appearance in the Melaka state election.

The party will be fielding its Machap Jaya branch head Abdul Aziz Osani Kasim, 52, a local businessman, for the Machap Jaya seat.

IMAN president Datuk Mohammed Mosin Abdul Razak said Abdul Aziz was selected for his close rapport with constituents there, in addition to community services rendered and welfare contributions spanning over 30 years.

“He is a long-time local resident and knows what are the problems faced by the people there. If outsiders are fielded, they may not be familiar with the local issues in Machap Jaya.

“We hope the Machap Jaya constituents will make the right decision and vote our candidate so that he can champion their issues,” he told a media conference when introducing the party’s candidate here today.

Established in 2019, the party was previously known as Parti India Muslim Bersatu Malaysia (PIBM) and in September last year changed its name to IMAN.

The Election Commission has set November 20 for polling and November 8 for nominations while early voting will be conducted on November 16.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on October 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the Chief Minister. — Bernama