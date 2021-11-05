Police issue wanted notice for Sarawak Report editor over Terengganu Sultanah’s defamation case

In September, a criminal case against ‘Sarawak Report’ editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown was brought to the Kuala Terengganu Magistrates’ Court in her absence, where she was accused of having defamed the Terengganu Sultanah over a line in her book on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Police issued a notice seeking public information today on Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown in connection to the arrest warrant issued against her in a criminal defamation case linked to the Terengganu Sultanah.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said in the notice bearing Rewcastle-Brown’s photograph and passport number that she was wanted for her failure to attend a court hearing related to the case.

“Members of the public who know or have information about the named person are requested to contact the head of the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit,” he said in the notice.

In September, a criminal case against Rewcastle-Brown was brought to the Kuala Terengganu Magistrates’ Court in her absence, where she was accused of having defamed the Terengganu Sultanah over a line in her book on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The court reportedly issued a warrant of arrest against Rewcastle-Brown for failing to be present in court to face the charge.

Rewcastle-Brown previously told Malay Mail she was in the United Kingdom, and indicated that she has no intention of coming to Malaysia to face the criminal defamation charge.

The notice issued today did not state if the Royal Malaysia Police have contacted their counterparts in the United Kingdom.