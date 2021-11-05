Number of flood victims in Kedah down to 853 this afternoon, says Civil Defence Force

Taman Tanjung Bendahara in Alor Setar, Kedah, inundated with floodwater, November 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 5 — The number of flood victims in Kedah has dropped to 853 people from 234 families this afternoon, as compared to 954 people from 266 families this morning.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Division chief Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said three relief centres involving two in Kubang Pasu and one in Kota Setar were closed.

“Two shelters in Kubang Pasu, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Malau and Dewan Kampung Tradisi Lembah Keriang were closed at 9.30am and 12 noon today, after all the victims were allowed to go home.

“In Kota Setar, the SK Haji Wahab relief centre was closed at 2pm, but another centre was opened at the same time at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Simpang Kuala to accommodate 25 evacuees from eight families,” he said in a statement here today.

He said as at 4pm today, Kota Setar district recorded the highest number of evacuees with 550 people from 156 families at seven relief centres namely SK Langgar, SK Suka Menanti, SK Darul Hikmah, SK Convent, SK Titi Gajah, SMK Convent and SMK Simpang Kuala.

Meanwhile in Pendang district, he said 287 people from 75 families are still at two relief centres namely Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah and Dewan Cenderawasih.

In Pokok Sena district, six evacuees from two families are at SK Tualang, while in Baling, a family of 10 is still being sheltered at SK Tembak. — Bernama