Malaysia to sign declaration on forest, land use at UN Convention on Climate Change, says ministry

According to KASA, the Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use aims to strengthen countries’ commitment to land use, conservation and sustainable management of forests and other ecosystems. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — Malaysia has agreed to sign the Leaders’ Declaration on Forest and Land Use and the Global Methane Pledge at the 26th Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP-26), according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA).

“This is to show the country’s commitment and progressive efforts to implement climate change actions that will contribute to global goals,” read the statement today.

It said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man would lead the Malaysian delegation to the UNFCCC COP-26 on November 9 and 10.

UNFCCC COP-26 is being held in Glasgow, Scotland from October 31 to November 12.

According to KASA, the Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use aims to strengthen countries’ commitment to land use, conservation and sustainable management of forests and other ecosystems.

“Malaysia’s participation along with 131 other countries in this declaration is in line with the country’s commitment to continue to maintain at least 50 per cent of the country’s landmass under forest cover,” it added.

KASA said Malaysia would also join 103 other countries in the Global Methane Pledge to seek mutual commitment and agreement to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030 compared to its level in 2020.

According to KASA, the signatories will shift to the use of the best available inventory methodologies to quantify methane emissions, with a particular focus on high emission sources. — Bernama