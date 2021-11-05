King orders holistic study for redevelopment of Kampung Baru Karak destroyed in blaze

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong during a visit to the site of the fire in Kampung Baru Karak in Pahang, November 5, 2021. — Picture from Twitter/bernamadotcom

BENTONG, Nov 5 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has today ordered that a holistic study be made, with safety as a priority, on the redevelopment of Kampung Baru Karak, here.

He said the study was needed to enable a more comfortable settlement to be built for the villagers in the future.

“If possible, study the entire area, especially in terms of safety by taking into account several aspects such as the condition of the houses, electricity supply and water system.

“I also hope that the fire victims will persevere and not give up, despite the challenges especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said during a visit to the site of the fire in Kampung Baru Karak, here today.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah who is also the Sultan of Pahang, also expressed his appreciation to firefighters, police personnel and all parties for their assistance during the fire incident on October 1, which destroyed 51 houses and eight shoplots. However, there were no fatalities and no one was injured.

In addition, the Ruler also reminded the people to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) by wearing a face mask and to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Take care of your health and the people around you,” he said.

Earlier, present to greet the royal couple at the fire site at 10.15am were Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak, Fire and Rescue Department deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin and Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

On arrival Their Majesties were briefed by Bentong district officer Datuk Mohd Zulkifli Hashim before meeting the fire victims at the Kampung Baru Karak Committee Hall, here.

Kampung Baru Karak Redevelopment Committee chairman Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai who is also Bentong Member of Parliament was also present to give a proposal briefing.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah later witnessed the handing over of donations from the Malaysian Girl Guides Association, companies and individuals for the fire victims.

Meanwhile, Liow when met by reporters said the committee had prepared a proposal plan to rebuild the houses of those affected by the fire.

“So far we have two layout designs according to the house size. Having the same design will facilitate construction work and approval and we hope the state government will be able to ease certain conditions as the reconstruction involves old property sites.

“The victims are now staying at their relatives’ houses, and we appeal for the cooperation of all parties so that construction works could proceed early next year,” he said. — Bernama