Kedah floods: Number of victims increased to 954 people from 932 yesterday

ALOR SETAR, Nov 5 ― The number of flood victims in Kedah has increased to 954 people from 266 families today, from 932 people, involving 262 families yesterday.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat division chief Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said 13 flood relief centres (PPS) remained open in five districts in the state to accommodate the evacuees as at 8am today.

“The PPS at Surau Kampung Permatang Limau, in Pokok Sena, was closed at 6pm yesterday, while the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tembak A, in Baling, was reopened at 5.45am today to accommodate 10 victims,” he said in a statement today.

He said Kota Setar district recorded the highest number of flood victims, totaling 592 people from 174 families, and they were being accommodated at seven PPS, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Convent, SK Titi Gajah, SK Convent, SK Haji Wahab, SK Darul Hikmah, SK Suka Menanti and SK Langgar.

In Pendang district, there are 287 (75 families) and two PPS ― Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah, and Dewan Cenderawasih.

In Pokok Sena district, only one PPS, at SK Tualang, is still in operation to provide shelter for three families, comprising 10 people, while in Kubang Pasu, 55 people from 14 families are at the PPS at Dewan Kampung Tradisi Lembah Keriang and SK Malau. ― Bernama