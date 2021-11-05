Flash floods in Kota Tinggi; 34 evacuated

The Kota Tinggi District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) secretariat said that the PPS, which opened at 8pm, currently housed 34 victims from eight families from Kampung Baru Sungai Mas, after their homes were inundated by flood water. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Nov 5 — A temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was opened at the Kampung Baru Sungai Mas hall in Penawar near Kota Tinggi, following continuous downpours for more than two hours in the area this afternoon.

The Kota Tinggi District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) secretariat said that the PPS, which opened at 8pm, currently housed 34 victims from eight families from Kampung Baru Sungai Mas, after their homes were inundated by flood water.

“Heavy rains, that continued for more than two hours, caused water to rise and flash flooding in the village area.

“The rescue team arrived at the location at 6.50pm and evacuated all victims to the Kampung Baru Sungai Mas hall,” it said in a statement.

As of now, it is reported to be drizzling in the area, and monitoring will be carried out from time to time. — Bernama