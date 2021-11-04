Revocation of proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak in line with Federal Constitution, Federal Govt Gazette shows

The gazette stated that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was satisfied that the need for the Proclamation of Emergency (Sarawak) 2021, which His Majesty declared on July 29, had ended, and an action to revoke the proclamation was required. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 4 ― The revocation of the proclamation of emergency for Sarawak that was consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday is in line with Clauses (1) and (3) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution, according to a Federal Government Gazette received today.

The gazette, dated yesterday, stated that Al-Sultan Abdullah was satisfied that the need for the Proclamation of Emergency (Sarawak) 2021, which His Majesty declared on July 29, had ended, and an action to revoke the proclamation was required.

According to His Majesty, the Proclamation of Emergency (Sarawak) 2021 was declared on that date following the Covid-19 outbreak which threatened security, economic life and public order and to prevent the further spread of the disease if a state election is held.

His Majesty said the revocation of the proclamation was also made after consultation with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak pursuant to subsection 2 (1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021. ― Bernama