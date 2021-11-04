Jawi: Physical distancing between congregants reduced to one metre in Federal Territories from today

Jawi director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said the new rulings would come into effect from Maghrib prayers today, after obtaining the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has issued new rulings regarding the organising of religious activities in mosques and surau in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, including the reduction of physical distancing between worshippers from 1.5 metres to 1 metre.

Jawi director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said the new rulings would come into effect from Maghrib prayers today, after obtaining the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Mohd Ajib said apart from that, children aged over 12 and foreigners who were fully vaccinated would also be allowed to join the congregation in mosques and surau.

“Preschoolers and participants of Al Quran recitation and Fardhu Ain (Kafa) classes will also be allowed to attend sessions which are conducted in the mosques and surau premises based on the school management and operations guidelines.

“It is also permissible to organise social events like kenduri (religious feasts) festive celebrations, weddings, aqiqah and other social events at mosque halls, attended by fully vaccinated individuals at 50 per cent of the hall capacity, with physical distancing observed,” he said in a statement here today.

He said all the permissions given were subject to the set standard operating procedures (SOP) and in line with the advice of the Health Ministry and National Security Council (MKN).

“Hopefully, now more religious activities can be organised to enliven mosques and surau in the Federal Territories,” he added. — Bernama