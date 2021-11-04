DBKL: KL Car Free Morning programme to resume on Nov 7

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said for a start, the bi-monthly event would be held as a simulation programme to suit the new standard operating procedure set by National Security Council. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― After being put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kuala Lumpur Car Free Morning (KLCFM) programme will be reactivated on November 7 with a pre-registration concept.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement today, said for a start, the bi-monthly event would be held as a simulation programme to suit the new standard operating procedure set by National Security Council.

“Those who wish to participate in the programme should have completed the (Covid-19) vaccination and are required to pre-register,” the statement read.

According to DBKL, the simulation programme which will be held in November and December would use the seven-kilometre stretch in the city centre, involving Jalan Raja, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Dang Wangi and part of Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ampang and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

“KLCFM is a programme that could strengthen the racial unity among city folks besides serving as a platform to practice a healthy and family-oriented lifestyle as well as to cultivate environmental care.

“The programme involves activities such as walking, running, skating or cycling for two hours from 7am to 9am and during the period, the roads involved will be closed to public and private vehicles,” it said.

The pre-registration can be done via the KL Car Free Morning and DBKL websites and Facebook pages, it said adding that participants who successfully registered will be notified by email.

The public can visit www.klcarfreemorning.my for more information about the programme. ― Bernama