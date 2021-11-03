Syed Saddiq cautions Pakatan against putting ‘traitors’ over allies for Melaka race

The co-founder of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said the Opposition coalition still appeared intent on entertaining the four assemblymen who caused the collapse of the previous Perikatan Nasional state government. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties should not prioritise cooperation with “traitors” over existing allies in the Melaka state election on November 20.

“I want Pakatan Harapan to win in Melaka,” he said in a statement today.

“Despite all that we have endured together, it seems that the PH coalition that I’ve worked with closely prefers to negotiate with unprincipled party hoppers than their close and loyal allies, like myself.

“They see more value in unprincipled katak politik (party hoppers), which is truly tragic.”

Syed Saddiq then asked if PH were sincere in backing laws against party hopping when it was open to working with political defectors.

The former youth and sports minister also said the former Barisan Nasional and PN assemblymen being courted by PH were not genuine or sincere actors.

Two days ago, national news agency Bernama reported PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as saying the coalition has almost decided on fielding two former Umno state assemblymen.

The two were among four state representatives — including Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu) who defected from DAP previously — that caused the collapse of the state government to force the November 20 election.