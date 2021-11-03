Livelier Deepavali preparations nationwide this year

The Indian community making final preparations in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations tomorrow at Little India in Brickfields, November 3, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — After two years of subdued celebrations in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the air is currently filled with excitement this Deepavali.

The Hindus in the country have been busy making preparations for the festival, which will be observed tomorrow, despite having to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set.

In Kuala Lumpur, a Bernama check in the Little India area, in Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, found that the site was crowded with visitors, especially Hindus making purchases for the festival.

A food trader who only wanted to be known as Ros, 27, was excited to have had a stream of customers since morning, and said that the atmosphere would become even livelier after 7pm as there were discounts of up to 70 per cent offered to shoppers.

People wearing protective face masks shop for flowers ahead of Deepavali celebrations at Little India in Klang, November 3, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Meanwhile, clothes seller, M. Amutha, 28, thanked the government for allowing some flexibilities to celebrate Deepavali.

“Last year, due to Covid-19, we did not make many preparations, just a a scaled-down celebration. However, this year it is more joyous as we can celebrate again with our families in my hometown,” said Amutha, who will be heading to her hometown tomorrow morning.

In Perak, both locals and foreigners made a beeline to Little India (Jalan Lahat) in Ipoh, to purchase clothing, foodstuffs, home decorations and prayer items to celebrate Deepavali tomorrow.

A check showed people arriving in the area by 10am, to buy sarees, henna as well as foodstuffs like muruku and also Deepavali cards. Despite the congestion, the situation was under control in terms of SOP compliance.

A woman wearing protective face mask (right) applies henna tattoo to a customer’s hand ahead of Deepavali celebrations at Little India in Klang November 3, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

In Negri Sembilan, the Little India area, in Jalan Dato Lee Fong Yee was filled with customers making last minute purchases.

One of the visitors met, S. Kulenderan, 33, shared the excitement of Deepavali, which had not been felt since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country last year.

Meanwhile, clothing store employee S. Kumar, 32, expressed his delight with the return of customers since last week.

People doing some last minute shopping in preparation for tomorrow’s Deepavali celebrations in Klang, November 3, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

In Johor, a private sector employee P. Thanaletchumi, 44, said that she was grateful to the government for allowing the celebration under the new normal.

“The reopening of businesses has helped us to celebrate Deepavali with more joy, and we can visit relatives here and in other states too. I am so happy to be able to visit family and friends,” she said.

Student N. Niharuka, 13, said that this year’s Deepavali celebration brings so much meaning to her especially after being “trapped” at home during the festival last year. — Bernama