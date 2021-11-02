Terengganu cops seize RM5.2m worth of drugs this year

Terengganu police seized various types of drugs worth RM5.2 million between January and October this year. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 2 — Terengganu police seized various types of drugs worth RM5.2 million between January and October this year.

Deputy Police chief SAC Norhalid Kimi said that was a RM2.4 million increase compared to the same period last year and it was the highest seizure involving syabu drugs of 15.8 kilogramme (kg), followed by psychotropic pills (11.79kg) and heroin (4.38kg).

“A total of 1,159 individuals have been arrested for various (drug-related) offences in the 10-month period this year compared to 882 people for the same period last year.

“The decrease is partly due to the focus given by police on drug dealers in the supply category and hardcore addicts,” he told a press conference after attending the handover ceremony of narcotics case items for the 2021 Disposal Programme at the Terengganu Police Contingent headquarters today.

Also present was Terengganu Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Tium Ming Kung.

A total of 92.8kg and 100,000 litres of drugs including psychotropic pills, syabu, cough medicine, cannabis and ketum leaves worth RM5.6 million were disposed of in the programme.

Meanwhile, Norhalid said the narcotics team was currently actively implementing Ops Jihad Dadah 2.0 in 21 areas identified as hotspots of drug addicts and traffickers.

“With the opening of state borders, we believe trafficking and addiction activities will also become more rampant as people can congregate. So we will implement Ops Jihad Dadah 2.0 strategically and decisively with support from various parties to ensure drug activities are eradicated,” he said. — Bernama