Rumah Bonda founder fails to regain custody of yet other adopted child

Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court, October 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Rumah Bonda owner, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, failed in her application to regain custody of her two-year-old adopted son after the Magistrates’ Court here ordered that the boy be handed over to his biological mother.

Lawyer Nurainie Haziqah Shafi’i, who represented the 21-year-old mother, said Magistrate Norfarahain Roslan gave custody of the child to his biological mother after examining a report prepared by the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) child protection officers.

“Custody of the child is given to his birth mother but she is still subject to the JKM’s monitoring period of two years as ordered by the court,” she said when met by reporters after the custody hearing proceedings today.

The child was handed over to Siti Bainun shortly after his birth.

The custody hearing for Siti Bainun’s three other adopted children, who are now under the care of the JKM would resume on November 16.

Siti Bainun was represented by lawyer Nur A’minahtul Mardiah Mohd Nor.

On August 2, Siti Bainun and four biological mothers of the children filed an application via a joint notice at the Magistrates’ Court here, seeking the immediate revocation of the temporary custody orders for five children handed to several foster homes under the JKM on July 16, 2021. — Bernama