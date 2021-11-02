Elderly couple and granddaughter killed in Kluang lorry crash

Firemen attend the scene of the accident along Jalan Johor in Kampung Pinggir near Kluang November 2, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KLUANG, Nov 2 — A 22-year-old woman and her grandparents were killed after the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in collided with a tipper lorry along Jalan Johor in Kampung Pinggir near here early today.

It was learnt that the elderly couple were being driven by their granddaughter in a Perodua Alza to the nearby town of Simpang Renggam to collect some medicine.

The deceased, Md Salleh Kosran, 75, Miskina Naining, 70, and their granddaughter, Izzah Shahirah Sahri, were killed on the spot.

Renggam Fire and Rescue station operations commander Mohd Fauzi Md Nor said a distress call was received at 9.09am.

Following that, he said seven firemen with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“At the scene, firemen discovered the accident involving a Perodua Alza and a Hino tipper lorry.

“The team also found that three victims — the elderly couple and their granddaughter — were trapped inside the wreckage of the Perodua Alza, while the 52-year-old lorry driver was unharmed,” said Mohd Fauzi in a statement issued here today.

Mohd Fauzi said the firemen employed special equipment to recover the bodies of the victims.

“The victims’ remains were handed over to the police for further action and the entire operation ended at 11.25am,” he said.