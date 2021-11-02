Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry to implement initiatives to increase food production, says its minister

According to Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Mafi is committed in the implementation strategy through DSMN 2021-2025 that coincides with current national food security taking into consideration the global scenario, issues and challenges. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) will implement various initiatives under the National Food Security Policy Action Plan (DSMN) 2021-2025 to increase food production in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said this includes an expanded aquaculture centre, launching the Large-Scale Smart Paddy Field (SMART SBB) programme as well as conducting studies on alternative livestock and staple foods.

“The implemention of these initiatives will also reduce dependence on imported foodstuffs and raise the standard of the food production system through strengthening infrastructure and empowering food producers,” he said.

Ronald was replying to a question from Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Pejuang-Kubang Pasu) in the Dewan Rakyat today as to how the implementation of the DSMN 2021-2025 could raise the nation’s standing in the Global Food Security Index (GFSI).

Besides that, Mafi will also implement efforts to conserve and preserve natural resources for the continuity of food production by protecting marine areas and gazetting them as no-fishing areas.

According to Ronald, Mafi is committed in the implementation strategy through DSMN 2021-2025 that coincides with current national food security taking into consideration the global scenario, issues and challenges.

He also said that the dimensions of availability, accessibility, utilisation as well as stability and sustainability were used as the basis for measuring the GFSI.

Recommendations for improvement raised by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) through the GFSI 2020 Report were also taken into account in the preparation of the DSMN Action Plan including efforts to address instability in agricultural production, food import dependence, economic dependence on natural resources, access to mobile data and financing as well as the sustainability of natural resources. — Bernama