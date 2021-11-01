Transport minister says over RM3.4m collected from automated traffic camera system this year

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong addresses members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Traffic fines from speeding and red light violations contributed some RM3.47 million to federal coffers this year alone, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said.

He said that the Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas), formerly known as the Automatic Enforcement System (AES), is still operating and enforced based on standard operating procedures and guidelines set by the Road Transport Department, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Wee said enforcement of speed limits and traffic offences have returned as Awas operations were only suspended for 2020.

He said RM10,967,370 was collected in fines and compounds through Awas since 2018 until October 26.

This came from 321,562 summons for speeding offences and 14,427 summons for traffic offences.

“As much as RM3,880,200 from compounds for 2018 followed by RM3,608,970 in 2019 and then RM3,478,200 in 2021,” said Wee.

“RM10,035,420 were from speed limit infractions while RM931,950 was for traffic light offences,” he added.

In addition, Wee said 85 per cent or 286,566 summons have not been paid.

“As many as 46,097 summons for speed limit and 3,326 summons for traffic light infractions have been paid according to the dates given,” he added.

According to the report, there are 29 Awas cameras operational in most of the main highways throughout the country while another 16 are in selected traffic light locations.