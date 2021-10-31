Perak Health Dept waiting for full report on teen’s cause of death after receiving second Covid jab

The 15-year-old boy died one day after receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Oct 31 — The Perak State Health Department is still waiting for a complete post-mortem report to determine the cause of death of a 15-year-old boy one day after receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Gunung Rapat National Secondary School vaccination centre here on Oct 23.

State Health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said all the tissue samples had been sent to be further examined by the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital forensic pathologist.

“The post-mortem report is incomplete because there are test results that have not been received,” she said in a statement today.

She said the post-mortem examination carried out on the boy’s remains at 3.40pm on Oct 24 revealed a narrowing of the lungs (Spontaneous Bronchospasm).

Dr Ding said the boy was reported to have only experienced pain at the injection site after receiving the second vaccine jab and informed that he did not have any allergies to previous vaccines or drugs and was not known to have chronic illnesses.

“He also did not report any problems or complications after receiving the first dose,” she said.

The boy was found having shortness of breath before he lost consciousness at his home on Oct 24 at about 9.30am, a day after he received the second vaccine jab, she added.

She said, the teenager was then taken to a private hospital here for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at about 10.40am. — Bernama