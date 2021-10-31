Malaysia records 4,979 new Covid-19 cases, second time daily infections below 5,000 for Oct

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur, October 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The Health Ministry logged 4,979 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This the second time daily infections dipped below the 5,000 mark this month.

The latest numbers represented a decrease of 875 cases compared to the new infections recorded yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, Malaysia previously recorded 4,782 cases on October 25.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 2,471,642.

