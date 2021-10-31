I have lost a good friend, Annuar Musa says of Masing's death

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa pictured at Parliament building, October 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has expressed his condolences over the passing of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing this morning.

“I have lost a good friend and the country has lost a great leader,” said Annuar on his official Twitter today.

Masing, who was Baleh state assemblyman, died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre (NSMC) in Petra Jaya, Kuching at 7.05am. He was 72.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Sarawak General Hospital in September after testing positive for Covid-19 and was later transferred to NSMC for further treatment. — Bernama