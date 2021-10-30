Rally full support for GPS in next state polls, deputy CM calls on Sarawakians

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas speaks at the AgriCOP event in Kampung Merembeh, Bau. ― Borneo Post pic

BAU, Oct 30 ― Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas calls upon fellow Sarawakians to rally their support for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next state election to ensure continuous stability and development in Sarawak.

In saying this, he also points out that the government is stable because the people of Sarawak have remained united.

“The people have experienced the 22 months under the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led government.

“The PH promised a lot of things when they were the government, such as (the return of) oil and gas royalties and for the price of oil to go down.

“(But) when they were the government, instead of going down, the price of oil had increased.

“With the coming state election, make sure Sarawak continues to be governed by GPS for the sake of stability and continuous development,” he said in his opening remarks for the ‘Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP)’ at Kampung Merembeh here yesterday.

On Serembu, Uggah expressed his confidence that incumbent assemblyman Miro Simuh would be able to bring development to this state constituency.

“Miro is a young and diligent leader, with capable leadership and he has kept the promises made to his constituents,” he added. ― Borneo Post