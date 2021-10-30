Covid-19: 63 more deaths reported in Malaysia, active cases at 70,000 mark

Data on the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow portal showed that the cumulative death toll now stands at 28,832 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — A total of 63 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported locally yesterday, including eight deaths of patients already brought in dead.

Data on the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow portal showed that the cumulative death toll now stands at 28,832 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities.

From that total, 5,835 deaths or just about 20 per cent of the total fatalities were of patients who were brought in dead, with the remaining 22,997 Covid-19 deaths listed as inpatient fatalities.

Over the past two weeks, Sarawak remains on top of the list for deaths per million people with 65 fatalities per million, followed by Penang with 39 deaths, with Perak and Perlis both at 35 deaths per million.

Klang Valley currently has 10 deaths per million reported over the last two weeks; Selangor reporting similar numbers while Kuala Lumpur has nine deaths per million over the last fortnight.

Melaka, who will head to the polls in less than a month, reported 19 deaths per one million people.

A total of 355 Covid-19 deaths reported over the last two weeks involved unvaccinated individuals, 56 deaths from those partially vaccinated, and 407 fully vaccinated individuals who died.

In terms of age group, 624 or more than two-thirds of all deaths over the past two weeks were of those aged above 60, with 190 deaths coming from those between 18 to 59-years old, three deaths involving teenagers, and one death of a child below 12-years old.

Yesterday a total of 5,798 new Covid-19 infections were reported with 1,112 cases reported in Selangor, 653 in Sarawak, 565 in Kelantan, and 555 new infections in Sabah.

Klang Valley saw a total of 1,391 new infections, of which only 252 new cases were detected in Kuala Lumpur and 27 in Putrajaya.

Malaysia currently has reported a total of 2,455,510 confirmed Covid-19 infections, with 70,058 of those cases currently active.

A total of 267 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted in Intensive Care Units (ICU) nationwide, and 300 patients in ICUs are intubated.