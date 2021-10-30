Budget 2022: Melaka to focus on solving flood issues

File photo of Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

ALOR GAJAH, Oct 30 ― The Melaka government will focus on solving the recurring flood problems in several areas of the state following the Budget 2022 announcement yesterday, said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said that the areas identified are Bukit Baru, Sungai Duyong and Sungai Putat, and other flood-prone areas will be given attention so that short-term development projects can be implemented immediately.

“Flood mitigation projects will take about two years to complete, but in this case it has to be done fast to avoid the problem from recurring.

“So I have asked the state Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to identify the flood-prone areas, and do a study on how to solve the problem,” he said to reporters here today.

In yesterday’s Budget 2022 announcement, the federal government has allocated RM450 million to the relevant ministries to implement various beautification and biodiversity initiatives.

Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when tabling Budget 2022, said that the initiative included projects such as tackling floods in Melaka and coastal erosion in Pantai Merdeka, Kedah, and nature conservation projects such as Penang Hill Biosphere Reserve and Tasik Chini Reserve.

Sulaiman said that he also had directed the State Economic Planning Unit to study and look for opportunities, following the Budget 2022 announcement yesterday, that might benefit Melaka. ― Bernama