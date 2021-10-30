Budget 2022 can empower women, says Rina

File photo of Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Harun, June 16,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development described Budget 2022 as being able to empower women and families in post-pandemic as well as giving benefits to various strata of the society.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the budget with several incentives announced however should be monitored so that the benefits could be channeled directly to the people.

“So if asked on Budget 2022 after this, it would obviously be its implementation. We have to monitor so that it reaches the grassroots and gives benefit especially to women,” she told reporters after the launch of Toll Free Helpline [email protected] at Datuk Keramat Sports Complex here today.

On the details of Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM), Rina said the assistance which was earlier received under Bantuan Prihatian Rakyat amounting to RM1,800 has been raised to RM2,000 via BKM, while single mothers and fathers with three or more dependants and drawing an income of up to RM5,000 will received an increase of RM500 to the maximum to RM2,500.

“It is helping groups such as single mothers and single fathers. For senior citizens, there is an additional RM300 and this group can receive the aid of up to RM2,300,” she said.

On the feminine hygiene kit which was also provided in the budget, Rina said even though it looks small especially to women, but urban study findings especially in Kuala Lumpur found it was a necessity to prevent them from borrowing such items from their friends.

“So this is a basic item for women and we feel they should be given serious attention as the Finance Minister yesterday announced distributing the kit to 130,000 young women,” she said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the launch of the Helpline [email protected], she said the helpline is seen as gaining confidence among the people and it is the best alternative compared to social media to voice any form of domestic problems.

“Many were affected by Covid-19 pandemic, some lost their jobs and were affected economically while some suffered emotional stress. So it is hoped that with this line, it can help household cases and couples without having to wait for a long process, “ she said.

A total of 533 households involving domestic violence, divorce, communication problems, marriage and children were recorded by the Helpline [email protected] as at October 29 since it began operation on September 27. ― Bernama