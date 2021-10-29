Hishammuddin: RM16b allocation announced in Budget 2022 to be used for national defence

Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein at Parliament building for the tabling of Budget 2022, October 29, 2021. –– Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The RM16 billion allocation for the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will be fully utilised for the benefit of the country’s defence sector, and fulfil the aspirations of #KeluargaMalaysia, especially for the Malaysian Armed Forces’ personnel, veterans and its civilian staff.

Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, said that the allocation announced in tabling of the 2022 Budget was also the highest since the Ninth Malaysia Plan (9MP).

“Alhamdulillah, #Bajet2022 is inclusive, comprehensive and reflects the budget from the people, by the people, for the people. No one is left behind.

“Women, single mothers, the elderly, young people, all will benefit. Education, digitalisation and most importantly health initiatives have been given priority (and) are needed in our preparation for the #COVID-19 endemic phase,” he said in a post on his official Facebook account today.

Hishammuddin also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, for allocating RM16.1 billion to the Ministry of Defence. — Bernama

